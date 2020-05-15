NOTE: Unfortunately – or fortunately for Roborock 🙂 – all the units of the new Roborock H6 have been sold out in less than 24 hours, both in Geekbuying and Amazon Spain. From Roborock they are very grateful for the reception, and they tell us that there will be more units soon, also adding Aliexpress as the official retailer: Geekbuying.- units sold out, stock will be replenished in the coming weeks. Amazon.- units sold out, more availability is expected from May 22. Aliexpress.- On May 24, it joins as the official Roborock retailer, celebrating it with a promotion that will allow you to get the new Roborock H6 at a price of 369 euros. Stay tuned because there will be more news soon!

Definitely Roborock is already one of the most important manufacturers in the robotics applied to smart homes, and is that the firm based in Shenzhen, China, has among its creations with some of the best-selling and popular vacuum robots – the Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum, for example – in addition to the best LiDAR navigation on the market of smart vacuum cleaners.

This LiDAR navigation, in fact, has been improved in Roborock S6 MaxV that we were presented a few days ago, an AI robot vacuum cleaner able to look at its surroundings thanks to a stereo camera system to automatically detect obstacles in real time, and be able to dodge them without problems optimizing the cleaning around you.

In any case, Roborock lives not only from vacuum robots, which also has a cordless handheld vacuum like this Roborock H6 that today we present in detail, and that Andro4all already we have been able to thoroughly test to bring you our impressions about this vacuum cleaner. Will you join us to see it?

Roborock presents in Spain its new Roborock H6 smart handheld vacuum cleaner, a broom of the future with only 1.4 kilos of weight that is capable of vacuuming all dirt at home with an autonomy of up to 90 minutes

Technical sheet and specifications

We always start at the beginning, and the principle is to know everything that this Roborock H6 Adapt offers us with its full list of features and technical specifications, so you don’t miss out on what this robot can do for you at a glance:

Roborock H6

Specifications and data sheet

Dimensions284 x 111 x 221 (mm)

Weight 1.4 (kg)

Dust tank capacity 400 (ml)



Noise level 72 dB



Suction power 420 W

Battery Li-Po 80 Wh (22.2 V / 3,160 mAh), fully recharges in 4 hours

Autonomy 90 minutes in Eco mode, 45 minutes in Normal mode and 10 minutes in Max mode

Cleaning functions Removable and washable tank and filter, HEPA filter, 5 layers of air filtering, planetary gear for main cleaning brush, dust remover brush, flexible tube, set of accessories included

Others Wall mountable charging station, power regeneration in off mode, OLED display with selection of cleaning modes, battery level and maintenance notices

This is the Roborock H6, and this is all it offers us

They say from Roborock that the best thing about their new H6 Adapt is precisely that, its ability to adapt, and that is that designed for deeper cleaningThe truth is that it can be combined with a robot vacuum cleaner or used independently as a very light and also maneuverable broom of the futureIt is easy to lift to vacuum even at the highest corners and can be easily transported thanks to its robust construction, advanced materials and a weight of only 1.4 kilograms.

But not only in its design is the audacity of this handheld vacuum cleaner, which has advanced intelligence to automatically detect carpets and activate turbo mode, adding to the 420 W suction motor that will draw maximum power, another small 50W auxiliary motor that will move the carbon fiber antistatic bristles for vacuuming on professional quality rugs.

All this without you having to do anything, simply pass your Roborock H6 throughout your house cleaning with the comfort of a certified constant suction up to 150 AW and a damped noise level of up to 72 dB, with three cleaning modes and a range of 10 minutes in Max mode up to 90 minutes in Eco mode thanks to its long-lasting battery, which ensures up to 800 hours of cleaning without loss of efficiency.

But beware, because the adaptability of this Roborock H6 does not stop there, but is complemented by a lock that greatly simplifies its use, keeping the vacuum cleaner on without having to pull the trigger if we do not want to tire our hands, in addition to having a specific design that allows a easy disassembly for much easier and easier cleaning which will prolong the life of the vacuum cleaner.

Special mention also deserves its careful air purification system, which eliminates more than 99.99% of allergens thanks to a five-stage air filter designed by Roborock, which catches mites, dander, pollen, and pretty much anything found as it passes through our homes.

In addition, you can place the vacuum cleaner where it bothers you least thanks to its independent charging base, which also has a way of wall mount for the Roborock H6 to blend in in your engine rooms, without the need for it to be visible or misplaced anywhere in the house.

Finally, we will also have a High-brightness Easy-View OLED display that will clearly show us all the information about the device: activated vacuuming mode, battery level, autonomy, maintenance alerts and much more; which adds to the complete supply of accessories provided by Roborock as standard:

Specific carpet brush with carbon fiber antistatic bristles, also suitable for normal floors.

Brush designed to remove dust, with long bristles ideal for vacuuming flat surfaces, removing all dirt.

Mini motorized brush with a quick rotation system for cleaning upholstery and mattresses.

Tool for nooks, crannies, and hard-to-reach areas.

Extendable tube to go further.

Andro4all’s analysis and opinion, using the Roborock H6

Going into more empirical matters, the truth is that we have several weeks using the new Roborock H6 Adapt in our house to bring you first-hand our impressions, and the experience could not have been more satisfying Although in reality it is true that we have several things to comment on.

For starters, it should be noted that autonomy and noise level are highly variable according to use that we are giving to the vacuum cleaner, since in Eco mode we are facing an extremely quiet and austere device, which in Max mode he becomes a noisy glutton of embedded specks of dust and dirt.

In our tests, autonomy does not differ too much from that reported by the manufacturer, with up to 11 minutes in Max mode, about 45 minutes in Normal mode and just over 90 minutes in Eco mode, and also the screen that we have on the handle is so useful that it will allow us to go checking at all times the remaining autonomy according to the chosen mode, in real time, to be able to change modes easily and clean everything like a charm without running out of batteries.

And this is very important, because unfortunately one of the weakest points of the Roborock H6 is that you need 3-4 hours to complete your charge and be back at 100% capacity again, so we advise you to place it on its base every time you stop using it to always have it ready.

His keys are in the versatility of use, since it allows cleaning not only floors and hard surfaces but also fabrics such as mattresses and sofas, also taking into account that everything is included in the box with the basic accessories already standard and without additional costs.

You will in fact use your Roborock H6 in broom / vacuum mode, or also as a simple and powerful handheld vacuum cleaner by removing the red vertical extension arm, if we want to take it to the car or to another place comfortably to clean anything. Its lightness is one of the aspects that I liked the most, without a doubt.

A very pleasant experience, a price very consistent with what it offers and without a doubt one of the most complete and versatile wireless vacuum cleaners on the market: this is the Roborock H6 Adapt

Emptying the tank is very easy too, with a simple ‘click’, and at the level of materials and design the feeling is that we are facing a well-finished product, modern and not out of place in the house where it will become one of the stars for its ease of use.

its charging base It is also very careful in terms of functionality, with room to hang some of the accessories and keep everything tidyAnd it is that Roborock seems to have very successfully designed an almost round product.

The user experience has undoubtedly been very pleasant, and we can assure you that this Roborock H6 is one of the most versatile and complete vacuum cleaners on the market, at least today, with everything you need in its box as standard and outstanding ease of use for a price very consistent with what it offers.

Roborock H6, pricing and launch

The new smart handheld vacuum cleaner Roborock H6 is now officially available in Spain from today, May 14, at a very attractive recommended retail price that stays in the 399 euros in its Space Gray color, the only one that will arrive for now with details in black and red.

As you have already seen, the device incorporates all the essential accessories to become our best cleaning partner, and to round out your launch Roborock offers us together with Geekbuying a launch discount of 15% which will allow you to save 60 euros by following this link:

In addition, the Roborock Smart Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will be available soon on Amazon Spain with all the advantages of the largest online retailer on the planet, although once the initial promotion period has ended, its price will once again be set at 399 euros.

