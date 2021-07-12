This iPhone 12 ad is pissing off Apple fanboys

This Apple announcement has not left anyone indifferent.

If Apple is known for something – in addition to making great devices with great taste – it is for its fantastic marketing team. The advertising of their products as well as their advertisements are really cared for and leave nothing to chance, showing that the rest of the firms have much to learn from the company of the bitten apple.

However, even Apple is sometimes wrong. Because in his eagerness to create amazing publicity, sometimes he fantasizes more than reality. As is the case with this Chinese ad that has caused outrage among the country’s most fanboy community as we read on the Asian portal of mydrivers.

A soggy iPhone causes outrage in China

An ad showing a water-soaked iPhone has caused outrage in China. We do not know if it was an Apple marketing error or simply an exaggeration but the fact is that the ad has achieved the important thing, be on everyone’s lips.

When one is told that a smartphone is waterproof, one imagines that with it you can submerge (even a little bit) in a pool, shower with it and that if you accidentally drop it in the bathroom, nothing happens. Because obviously one thing is to be resistant to water and quite another to be resistant to splashes..

A new ad for the iPhone 12 in China shows a user holding the phone to his ear as a torrent of rain falls on him. The ad warns that nothing happens because thanks to the water resistance we can be talking on the phone even if a heavy rain catches us in the middle of the street. Many users have warned of the spectacularity of the video but others have been more cautious, Are you sure the iPhone 12 could pass that test?

Indeed a rain is not going to break an iPhone but the video is not just any rain but it looks like a flood. We wanted to reach this extreme and that is Apple’s policy is pretty dark on “wet” phones.

Apple –like almost all brands–, does not repair or replace wet terminals under warranty. That is, despite being waterproof if the phone breaks because it has fallen into a pool, you better buy another one. Hence, the Cupertino firm launched a video encouraging users to wet the terminal … it is at least daring.

We already warn. It does not matter if it is an iPhone, a Galaxy or any other device. If you go to the pool or the beach, better leave the phone at home.

Related topics: iPhone, Mobile, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow