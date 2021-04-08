This Internet Pioneer Retires: Yahoo Answers Says Goodbye

In recent years, Yahoo Answer has become a repository of memes and a den of conspiracy content. (Photo: iStock)

Yahoo Answers It was a source of information at some point in our digital lives and now its days are numbered.

The company owned by Verizon Media Group considered that this platform is no longer relevant to users and set the May 4th as the date of its final closure.

What is Yahoo Answers?

Yahoo Answers is one of the pioneer sites on the internet and one of the first communities of the digital age.

The platform began operations on December 8, 2005 with a Beta version that was valid until May 2006, when it emerged as a forum open to all Internet users.

This platform was a key tool in the portfolio of products and services for Yahoo! and it was consolidated as an exchange and information platform for people all over the world.

However, over the years, Yahoo Answers went from being an information-sharing forum to a haven of memes and in recent years of content with conspiracy theories.

Against this Verizon Media Group, the company that bought Yahoo! for 5 billion in 2017, decided put an end to the platform and close it definitively on May 4.

What will happen to your content?

The Yahoo Answers team made the announcement of the closure in a small banner that hung at the top of the platform.

Immediately millions of users around the world began to wonder what will happen to the content that nurtured the platform for the past 16 years.

Through a public letter, the Yahoo Answers team confirmed the shutdown and offered just what it did for more than a decade: offer answers.

“It has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed. To that end, we have decided to divert our resources from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that better serve our members and deliver on Yahoo’s promise to provide reliable, premium content, “they explained.

Key dates

Yahoo Answers Users They will not be able to publish any more content after April 20, there begins the beginning of the end for the platform.

Although the site will be closed permanently on May 4, registered users will be able to request a copy of their published questions and answers until June 30 this year.

For this, users must log in to their Privacy Panel and request the download of their content.

It will be possible to recover: “all the content generated by the user, including his list of questions, questions, answer list, answers and any images”

After that date, all data that has been uploaded to the platform will be deleted safely and will no longer be available forever.

The Yahoo! made available to users a link where they will find more information about the process to download their information.