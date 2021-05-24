This innocent photo of a cheese has put its owner in jail for 13 years | Technology

Time passes, but people keep making the same mistakes on the Internet. Although in this case it has served to catch a criminal. All for a cheese …

Blue Stilton cheese is one of the most famous in English cuisine. So, for a Briton, we suppose that’s a reason to upload a photo of the Stilton cheese that you are going to eat, to social networks.

That’s what the 39-year-old British citizen Carl Stewart did. Y For this innocent photo of a cheese, he will spend 13 years in prison. Well, not because of the photo itself, but because of the crimes he has committed.

A lot of people think that privacy on the internet is all about hiding your face, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Carl Stewart thought that uploading a photo to a social network showing his hand, and the cheese he was going to eat, would not compromise his identity. But he made a mistake: even though the photo is a little blurry, the footprints are perfectly distinguished. This is what the Merseyside Police used to catch him:

JAILED | A man identified through a picture of a block of cheese is the latest to be jailed as part of #OpVenetic. Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to 13 & a half yrs in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. Read more 👉https: //t.co/Mh9DrsxAR4 pic.twitter.com/2nNZpFdXK7 – Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 21, 2021

After being identified by fingerprints, Liverpool resident Carl Stewart has been tried for selling cocaine, heroin, Ketamine, and MDMA, and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

You may wonder why the photo of a cheese prompted the police to examine the fingerprints of a supposedly anonymous person, and if the police examine all the fingerprints that are published on the Internet. Or if it is legal to do so.

The key issue here is that this photo had not been uploaded to a Facebook-like social network, but to an encrypted network allegedly used by drug, gun, and money laundering traffickers, called EncroChat.

The police managed to break the encryption and sneak into the network last March, but they have to prove that a user of the network is a certain real person, to be able to accuse them.

In the case of Carl Stewart, thanks to the photo of the cheese they got their fingerprints, identifying it. The messages on the network itself contained evidence of his criminal activities, which will make him spend the next 13 years in jail.

The moral here is as old as the internet: don’t upload unnecessary photos to the internet. Even if you think they don’t reveal anything, they do. And even if you are not a criminal, the photos show important private data that someone could use against you, in one way or another.