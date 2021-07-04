This image of Toni Cantó unleashes the joke just because of what you are seeing

Toni Sang in the interview on ‘Espejo Público’, broadcast on ‘Al Rojo Vivo’. (Photo: laSexta)

Toni Cantó’s new job has been one of the topics of the week. This Wednesday, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced that the former deputy of Citizens was going to be the director of the new Office of Spanish that the Community of Madrid has created.

To explain his new job, Cantó has been interviewed in different media such as Antena 3. Susanna Griso chatted this Thursday on Espejo Público with the former UPyD deputy.

He sang thanked the opportunity that Ayuso had given him to fight for the first time in favor and defended that it was not a beach bar: “I have spent many years fighting so that he does not corner and prohibit Spanish and now I am going to meet a boss who wants the opposite. The beach bar you see is me, there is no other structure than me ”.

The ex-politician from Ciudadanos compared himself to, for example, those in charge of looking for filming to take place in the Community of Madrid. “I am going to take care to identify opportunities like the one we are thinking about so that on Hispanic Heritage Day Spanish can parade in many ways.”

“Also to continue promoting that Madrid is the place of educational tourism. While there are autonomous communities that corner the Spanish and impoverish their citizens, I feel proud that there is a community like this that does the opposite, “he added.

This Friday, Al Rojo Vivo has issued part of these statements and a detail of the back of the room in which Cantó was found has attracted attention. A tweeter has noticed the notebooks that decorated the room in which the actor was.

"He has bought a hundred notebooks in the Tiger to make bulk"

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.