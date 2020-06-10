Twitter user Ice Universe reported that several Android phone users were experiencing problems with their computers setting an image as wallpaper, especially for Samsung users. The Twitter user warns that if someone receives the image, it is best to ignore it because it causes the teams to crash.

The error causes the screen to turn on and off continuously. In some cases a factory reset is required.

In other words, Weibo did some processing on the pictures and dealt with harmful ingredients. But Twitter’s mechanism for processing pictures is different from Weibo. – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

Several Twitter users responded to the message after testing with their own teams. The new Samsung devices were blocked, with the exception of the Galaxy Note 8. The same thing happened with Pixel phones. There are reports that it did not affect the Huawei 20 Pro.

“When I tried to upload the original image (left) to Weibo, I found that its color changed (right). At this time, the image became harmless, but when it was uploaded to Twitter, the original image still does not change color, it is still harmful. So I suspect it may be related to the color gamut (…) In other words, Weibo processed some images and dealt with harmful ingredients. But Twitter’s mechanism for processing images is different from Weibo, “wrote the tweeter.

Everything seems to indicate that the file JPG used the color profile that Google Skia (The graphics library they use for Android) can’t display correctly and causes processing issues to such an extent that when the team can’t solve them it falls asleep, so to speak.

Samsung announced that they are already working on a patch to solve the problem, but our recommendation is that for no reason download and install the image as wallpaper.