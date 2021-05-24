This hydrogel bandage treats even antibiotic resistant bacterial infections

A team of researchers from the Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden) has developed a new hydrogel that is applied with a plaster and is used to treat bacterial infections in wounds. This invention could be useful even for those bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.

With regard to resistance to antibiotics, the World Health Organization assures that more and more infections are rejecting the effect of antibiotics. This results in longer hospital admissions, which means an increase in medical costs and an increase in mortality.

The study scientists were inspired by the human immune system to design this new drug. In particular, they focused on one group of proteins, the antimicrobial peptides, which have remained in our body as an innate immune response despite evolutionary processes.

Martin Andersson, a professor at the University’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and a leader of the research, has explained how these molecules work: “With this type of peptides, the risk of bacteria developing resistance against them is very low, since they only affect the outermost membrane of the bacteria.. That is perhaps the main reason why it is so interesting to work with them ”.

Previously, it had already been tried to apply these peptides to medicine, however, The researchers point out that when they came into contact with bodily fluids, such as blood, they decomposed rapidly. In the study at the University of Chalmers they have managed to overcome this difficulty by protecting these molecules within a hydrogel.

“It is harmless for the body’s own cells and gentle on the skin,” says Edvin Blomstrand, a doctoral student in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and one of the authors of the article. In our medications, the protective effect of hydrogel on antimicrobial peptides is clear: peptides degrade much more slowly when attached to it”.

The study, published in the journal ‘ACS Biomaterials’ Science & Endineering, could mark a before and after in the treatment of bacterial infections. In fact, the hydrogel plans to go on the market thanks to Amferia, a company created by the researchers themselves and that it is also studying its application by spray.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.