This hug is the image of the year for the World Press Photo

The First Embrace, Mads Nissen, Denmark. (Photo: WORLD PRESS PHOTO)

In an edition marked by the pandemic, a hug between plastics is the photo of the year for the prestigious World Press Photo photo contest. The organization has chosen this Thursday the image of the Danish Mads Nissen as the winner of the 2021 edition.

In it Rosa Luzia Lunardi, 85, receives a hug from nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza in a residence in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 5, 2020. This was Rosa’s first hug after five months without them .

“This iconic image of the Covid-19 commemorates the most extraordinary moment of our lives, everywhere. I saw vulnerability, loved ones, loss and separation, disappearance, but more importantly, also survival, all in a graphic image. If you look at the image long enough, you will see wings: a symbol of flight and hope, ”described photographer Kevin WY Lee, member of the jury.

Nissen already won this first prize in 2015 with his portrait of a Russian gay couple.

In the rest of the categories, these have been the main winners, among which only one Spaniard, Jaime Culebras, has slipped. The Ecuador-based photographer won third prize in the Nature section for his portrait of Wiley’s glass frog eggs hanging from the tip of a leaf in a tropical forest in that country.

In addition, the project Parir en el Siglo XXI by Laboratorio RTVE and Barret Films has won the World Press Photo in the Digital Narrative category.

On the other hand, this morning the winners of another famous contest, the Sony World Photography Awards, in which the black and white portraits of the British photographer Craig Easton have earned him the award for the best photographer of the year. …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.