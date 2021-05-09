This Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro sports watch has almost € 100 discount on Amazon, and offers up to two weeks of autonomy | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The market niche of smart watches is very wide, some aimed at making life easier for us in productivity, others to dress better, and especially those aimed at users who love sports, and Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is one of the best examples.

In addition to its elegant design, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a safe bet for those users who practice some type of sport and who are concerned about their health. Since its launch a few months ago it has been one of the best valued smartwatches on sites like Amazon, and now you can find it with almost € 100 discount.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch is right now at € 203 on Amazon, which represents a discount of € 96 with respect to its previously marked price, and you will be able to receive it at home during the next few days, just in time for the arrival of temperatures where doing sports outdoors is the best option.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is almost € 100 off at Amazon

This Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro watch at € 203 has a 32% discount on Amazon and is not only aimed at sports lovers, but also for those who want to wear a state-of-the-art smartwatch without having to shell out large amounts economic.

It is a very complete smartwatch since Features a heart rate sensor, oxygen saturation detection, and even a built-in altitude barometer for instant information on sudden weather changes.

Being directed more to the sport, Features over 100 training modes, including 17 professional and 85 custom modes. Being ideal for when we go out to do sports, it has a battery autonomy of up to two weeks so you can take it on a trip without having to also include the charger in your suitcase.

