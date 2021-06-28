This Huawei smartwatch is on sale for less than 100 euros, and it is a great sports smartwatch | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a sports watch that is also smart, there is one from Huawei that Amazon has reduced to only 99 euros, an ultra-competitive price if you look at everything it has to offer.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is one of the best smartwatches in value for money, especially now that it is on saleAlthough it must be said that having been on the market for several years, its price has been falling little by little until now, and that is good news.

It is because, although right now it costs only 99 euros, its characteristics are quite good. We were able to verify it at the time in the analysis of this watch and today our statements are still valid, with an improved price in addition.

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

The discount is over 80 euros And it has caused this smartwatch to become one of the best sellers on Amazon in recent days, and it is not surprising at all.

Two weeks of battery life, GPS and 85 training modes

This cheap Huawei smartwatch has GPS and two weeks of battery life, although obviously its duration depends heavily on the use of this chip, one of the components that consume the most energy.

It is a perfect watch for doing sports, with the ability to precisely measure distances and rhythm by connecting to the GPS, as well as having a good autonomy. Not only that, but it measures up to 85 different sport modes, automatically detecting six of them.

Its 1.39 “AMOLED screen is perfectly visible in any circumstance, as we have been able to prove, even in bright sunlight, something important when exercising outdoors.

There are many smartwatches for sale, some of them at surprisingly low prices now that Xiaomi and Amazfit have bombarded the Spanish market with new launches.

That said, Huawei is one of the main brands in the wearables sector, very important for its catalog now that the problems with Google and Android have become practically permanent.

