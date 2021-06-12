This Huawei laptop is reduced to only 499 euros with Windows 10 included and a bluetooth mouse as a gift | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although a couple of decades ago having a laptop was a luxury, now it is very likely that each person has their own laptop, and even several, one for entertainment and another for productivity. In any case, getting a great laptop, with the highest technology and at a low price is all a research work, but we have already found it for you.

And it is that from time to time we can get laptops with the latest technology with succulent discounts that make them practically a totally mandatory purchase, and so it is now with the Huawei MateBook D15 that can be found at a discount being one of the best laptops thought for productivity that will help you to always deliver the best work in the university or in your office.

And it is that the Huawei MateBook D15 can be bought right now for only € 499 in the Huawei store, a laptop which has a discount of € 50 for a limited time, and that makes it an essential purchase for this summer where it is likely that we will have to take homework from college or work on vacation.

This brand new Huawei MateBook D15 laptop is only € 499, with a limited time discount of € 50

The Huawei MateBook D15 laptop at only € 499 is marketed by Huawei itself and you can receive it at home throughout the next week with a full guarantee.

The offer laptop is the one that is marketed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, more than enough to install all the necessary productivity applications and also to store and run the best video games on the market.

Related to the above, inside it carries the brand new Intel Core i3-10110U processor under Intel UHD graphics processor which, as we said, is also valid for moving the latest releases.

Also keep in mind, that it comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, with which you already make sure you have a Windows 10 license completely free for the rest of the life of the laptop.

As if that were not enough, you can take this Huawei MateBook D15 laptop with a totally free black bluetooth mouse, and which is priced at € 19.99, so the purchase is practically round.

