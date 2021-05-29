This HP laptop has Windows 10 and is surprisingly cheap: it costs only 299 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are looking for a second computer, a laptop for your children or one that you can take with you to university or work and that runs Windows 10 and productivity applications such as Office, you can opt for a laptop from companies like HP that never disappoints, and now thanks to a MediaMarkt promotion you can get one practically given away.

And if you thought that investing in a computer was a major expense, you are wrong, because thanks to this Mediamarkt promotion you can take an entry-level laptop from the HP brand at an unthinkable price, less than € 300 and above with operating system included.

This 14-inch HP laptop at only € 299 on Mediamarkt is reduced by € 30 from its previously marked price, and has limited units.

This computer comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, plus 64GB eMMC storage and an entry-level AMD processor.

The HP laptop of the offer at only 299 euros is the one that comes with a 14-inch screen at HD resolution, and you can pick it up at your favorite Mediamarkt store in just 30 minutes after making the purchase, or wait for it to be delivered by express courier for the next 48 hours.

This HP laptop on offer comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and best of all, it comes with Windows 10 Home standard, so you won’t have to invest in a separate license.

It is a laptop designed for productivity, especially to handle the most popular applications on the market and you could even use it for video games that are not excessively demanding. The truth is that for only € 299 it is one of the best promotions to renew your laptop.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.