This homemade bowling alley mixes the classic game with the digital one, to be able to install it in your game room | Gaming

If you like bowling in a real bowling alley, you have no choice but to go to an arcade or a shopping center where they are installed. Or maybe not?

The bowling They are a universal sport, but it is almost impossible to play it at home, because it requires a lot of space and you cannot install a mechanism that will return the ball to you.

The Chinese company UNIS Technology, a specialist in developing recreational games for specialized venues and homes, has created Bowl Master, an original bowling alley to install at home.

It’s actually kind of hybrid bowling alley: the ball is thrown in the traditional way, but at the end of the fairway there is a screen with motion sensors, which is responsible for recreating the bowling pins. If you don’t get the concept, this video will make it clearer for you:

As we can see, although the standard version is for children and does not allow much travel, the extended version, with a real street of almost three meters, gives much more play.

In the first half of the tour, Bowl Master is like a conventional bowling alley. You take the ball and throw it down your fairway. It even has a mechanism that picks up the ball and returns it to you, like in a traditional bowling alley.

The second half of the game is digital: a 32-inch screen has motion sensors that detect the force and direction of the ball.

Using a computer, recreate this movement in real time on a virtual street, hitting the pins based on the actual movement of the ball you have thrown.

It is true that it is not a 100% real bowling alley, but it is a solution for those who want go bowling at home, or in a small space.

The advantage of this system is that you do not have to collect the pins or balls, and being a digital game there are different types of tournaments and challenges, and it keeps track of the points of up to 6 players.

Of course, its price is not available to everyone. The standard version is worth 2,373 euros, and the extended one, almost a meter longer, rises to something more than 2,500 euros.