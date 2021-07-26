This historic ‘Know and Win’ contestant gets all the applause

David Díaz in ‘Know and win’. (Photo: TVE)

David Díaz, the historical contestant of Know and win, has become one of the great protagonists of Twitter in the last hours. The Madrilenian said goodbye on July 9 to the space of La 2. He also did it as the best contestant in his history.

Díaz was one of the only four bicentennial contestants and with the highest accumulated prize of Knowing and winning: he managed to win more than 188,000 euros.

However, the Madrilenian has now triumphed on Twitter for one of the answers he gave in an interview with El Confidencial on July 9, specifically to the question about the money he will have to pay to the Treasury.

“In this case, as I have been winning it in three different years, the final bill goes down. It will remain at approximately 35% or 40% ”, Diaz acknowledged in his day.

From there, it is when his answer has taken on even more value: “I do not complain in that sense, if there had not been a Public Health, a public library, a public school, … I would not have been able to get here . I do not mind paying a high percentage of taxes, like this year I will pay 42% or 43% of the prize. It is part of this state of well-being in which we live and it seems like a great system to me ”.

The user Enrique Cuesta has recovered it and has praised the contestant: “200 programs in Saber and win 20 months there AND € 188,888 won If it is little merit, he completes it with this answer to take off his hat Infinite respect”. The response has been so acclaimed that the tweeter has received more than 11,000 likes.

