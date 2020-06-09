Dodge was the Army’s primary supplier, contributing some 337,500 4WD units in WWII.

This specific vehicle is presented with a well documented history

On June 12 and 13, 2020, the American auction house Festival & Auction in Auburn Indiana, will have for sale a historic 1944 Dodge WC-57 used during the WWII.

This Dodge was customized for the Patton era of general use. He uses three-star pennants denoting Patton’s rank of three-star General at the time.

This vehicle was also customized for General Patton with armor, a siren, and louder horns.

This specific vehicle is presented with a well-documented history dating back to the 1950s when it was purchased by a collector in Belgium. It was eventually displayed in a museum, during which it was reportedly verified that, during the war, it was assigned to General Patton’s motor park. It was purchased as part of a collection in 2000 by Dean Kruse and brought to the United States, where it was on display at the Kruse Foundation WWII Victory Museum for several years.

The Dodge WC series was a range of utility trucks produced by Dodge during World War II. Along with the jeeps produced by Willys and Ford, they made up almost all of the trucks supplied to the United States Army.

The WC series evolved and became part of a larger family of trucks, with a great similarity of mechanical parts, which included open and closed cab cargo trucks, weapon carriers, command cars, reconnaissance vehicles, ambulances, vans. panel and telephone installation and mobile trucks for emergency workshops.

Dodge was the Army’s primary supplier, contributing some 337,500 4WD units.

The vehicle to be auctioned is listed as chassis number 81684857. It has a six-inch, 230-cubic-inch inline Dodge engine, a four-wheel-drive undercarriage, and a mounted .30-caliber Browning machine gun (for decorative purposes). on the passenger side.

