this high-end Xiaomi is already close to 300 euros

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G stands out for its large screen, its full-power processor and a large battery.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G It is one of the most outstanding smartphones in the Chinese firm’s catalog thanks to a spectacular quality-price ratio. If it was already interesting for its original price, now it is even more interesting after going down to 315 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi’s phone is packed with cutting-edge features, from a display with 144 Hz refresh rate up to a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Of course, its update to Android 11 is now available, so with it you can enjoy the latest software news. To know this and many other offers of the moment, subscribe to our channel Chollos de Explica.co in Telegram.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G at the best price

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is a great smartphone, first of all, because of its screen 6.67-inch IPS, Full HD and an incredible 144 Hz refresh rate. This screen offers a level experience, as does the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with plenty of power to execute everything you ask of it. This Mi 10T 5G on sale has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its software is MIUI 12 based on Android 10, but the update to Android 11 is now available.

6.67-inch screen, Full HD and 144 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 656 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Triple rear camera 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charge

64 MP is the main camera of the Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, which is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide angle and a 5 MP macro sensor. The best is in its battery, with a great 5,000 mAh capacity that will take you to overcome without ruffling the day of use. That’s not all, it is also compatible with 33W fast charge. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G drops from 499 to 315 euros on Amazon, a great opportunity to get hold of the high-end Xiaomi.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join