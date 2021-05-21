This high-end Xiaomi does nothing but lower the price

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is a great buy if you are looking for something powerful at a good price.

One of the most powerful Xiaomi smartphones is at your fingertips at a discount. We can find the Xiaomi Mi 10T for only 339 euros at Phone House.

The Chinese smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity, a large 144 Hz display and one of the more powerful chips manufactured by Qualcomm. We tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T at the best price

The Xiaomi terminal is made of glass and has a beautiful design that you can find in different colors. Your screen, with technology IPS, 6.67 inches and Full HD + resolution, enjoy some amazing 144 Hz refresh. The one in charge of bringing it to life is one of Qualcomm’s most powerful processors, the Snapdragon 865. It is available in two different versions, with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM memory, and only one storage, 128 GB.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 656 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ Full HD IPS screen + 4 rear cameras 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33WUSB-C, NFC and 5G

