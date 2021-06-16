this high-end Samsung Galaxy plummets its price more than 550 euros

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, with Android 11, has a discount of 570 euros on Amazon that leaves it at 789 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G still in free fall in Amazon, being able to be yours for only 789 euros right now. We are talking about one of the high-end-premium terminals of the South Korean firm, which went on the market for 1,359 euros. If you still want to enjoy this beast for a price significantly lower than the starting price, this is your chance.

If the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G continues to stand out in the company’s catalog, it is for something. It’s their incredible specs that do it, with a spectacular 6.9-inch screen, the power of one of the most advanced processors in the house and a 108 MP main camera. As we will see below, the terminal maintains the type in autonomy, connectivity and many other details. Do not miss this, and more offers, in our Telegram channel Chollos de Explica.co.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

There are many technical details that impress this Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Let’s start talking on your screen 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED, with resolution WQHD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. Samsung has us used to an excellent screen quality, and that of this smartphone is not far behind.

The technical sheet promises it and in practice it is confirmed: the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G offers excellent performance thanks to the combination of the processor Samsung Exynos 990 and 12 GB of RAM. Its operating system is One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, but its update to Android 11 has been available for months.

Dynamic AMOLED screen, 6.9 inches, WQHD +, 120 Hz Exynos 990, 12 GB RAM, 128 GB storage 108 MP main camera 5,000 mAh battery, 45W IP68 protection, on-screen fingerprint reader

The autonomy section of the terminal does not disappoint, with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that can hold the guy for a whole day. Compatible fast charging is up to 45W, with support also for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a charger that only supports charging up to 25W, so we recommend buying Samsung’s 45W charger to enjoy all the power of fast charging, on sale for 31 euros at Amazon. .

