This high-end Samsung does nothing but lower the price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can be yours for 805 euros, that is, more than 550 euros of fall in its price on Amazon.

One of the most powerful smartphones in the Samsung catalog is at your fingertips at a great discount. The protagonist is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which can be yours for only 805 euros in Amazon. If we take into account that its launch price is 1,359 euros, this offer could save you more than 550 euros.

Yes, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a 2020 smartphone, but it can compete head-to-head with those released this year. For this it is equipped with an impressive screen WQHD +, a processor Samsung Exynos 990 5G and a battery of 5,000 mAh. But there is much more, and we will tell you about it below.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at the best price

This high-end Samsung mobile is made of shiny glass and aluminum. We are talking about a large phone, and this is demonstrated by the 6.9 inches of its screen, which also has 120 Hz refresh rate and WQHD + resolution. Its performance is top thanks to the Samsung Exynos 990 5G processor, with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G has four cameras on the rear, led by a 108 MP main sensor. Advanced is also its autonomy, with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

6.9-inch screen, WQHD +, 120 Hz Samsung Exynos 990 5G processor 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage 4 rear cameras, 108 MP main 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charge IP68 protection, NFC and under-screen fingerprint reader

