This high-end Samsung device keeps dropping in price on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, with an update to Android 11, drops to 513 euros on Amazon, a discount of more than 180 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung’s high-end tablet, is currently down to 513 euros in Amazon, an offer that you cannot miss if you need an Android tablet to study, work, watch series, play … And this device can do everything thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

This tablet is originally priced at 699 euros, so your purchase at this time can save you more than 180 euros. In addition, you can enjoy a large 11 inch screen Y 8,000 mAh battery with an impressive 45W fast charge. Does this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 on sale keep more secret? Well yes, and we will tell you now.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The first argument that justifies the purchase of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is its screen, with a size of 11 inch, resolution WQXGA and a refresh rate of 120 Hz so that fluidity reigns in the animations and movements of the elements on the screen. This tablet has plenty of power, as it mounts a chip Snapdragon 865+ that, next to 6 GB RAM, is in charge of executing any task you ask of it. It arrives with OneUI 2.5 based on Android 10, but its update to Android 11 is now available.

2 cameras equip this tablet on the back, a main 13 MP and a wide angle of 5 MP, while its front camera for selfies and video calls is 8 MP. You will also fall in love with its battery, as it has a large capacity of 8,000 mAh. Not only that, on top of that you can charge it in a reduced time thanks to the 45W fast charge. Side fingerprint sensor, S Pen with 9 ms latency, 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, gyroscope and Wireless DeX are other features that stand out in this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for 513 euros on Amazon.

11 ″ screen, WQXGA, 120 Hz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage 8,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charge

