This high-end POCO does nothing but lower the price

The official price of this 6GB + 128GB version is 349.99 euros, although now you can buy it for only 292 euros on AliExpress.

There are opportunities in life that you cannot pass up, and this is one of them. The LITTLE F3, one of the most cutting-edge affordable high-end mobiles of the moment, lowers its price to 292 euros in AliExpress. You do not have to use any coupon to enjoy this offer, just take advantage of the occasion and save the more than 55 euros that separate it from its original price.

The POCO F3 has us in love and it is not for less, because for less than 300 euros it has a screen 120 Hz AMOLED, processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, a versatile camera system and a 33W fast charge. But this LITTLE F3 gives much more of itself, and we will tell you about it below.

Buy the POCO F3 at the best price

In addition to its low price, there are several technical characteristics that make the POCO F3 shine in its own light. The first one is its large 6.67-inch technology screen. AMOLED, resolution Full HD + Y 120 Hz refresh rate. This data is clear: you can expect a great experience with this screen, ideal for watching entertainment content alongside a Dolby Atmos sound.

The processor is not short either, as it is a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that it will be able to execute everything what you ask, until the tasks that need a greater computational performance. This chip has very good company: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C.

With this POCO terminal you can also take very good photographs, as it equips a versatile camera system. Its main sensor is 48 MP, and is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro. The front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 20 MP. Finally, the POCO F3 integrates a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, that is, you can fully charge it in just over an hour.

All these features make the POCO F3 one of the most striking smartphones on the current scene. If you liked it, you already know that you can get it for 292 euros on AliExpress.

Where to buy the cheapest POCO F3 with shipping from Spain

Buying the POCO F3 on AliExpress involves shipping from China, so you may want to buy it with shipping from Spain to reduce waiting times. In this case, you can buy the POCO F3 at Amazon for 299 euros, the same price as it has in eBay (299 euros). Finally, you can buy it at AliExpress Plaza for 325 euros using the coupon 2TOPATI21.

