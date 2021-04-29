This has only just begun: Amazon renews ‘Invincible’ for two more seasons

It’s official: Amazon has announced the renewal of ‘Invincible‘for two more seasons; that is, a second and a third of which no further details have been advanced -for now.

The announcement came a few hours before the eighth and last episode of the wonderful first season of this animated series for adults based on the comic created by screenwriter Robert Kirkman (creator of ‘The Walking Dead’) and the cartoonists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley for Image Comics.

The series revolves around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a normal teenager … except for the fact that his father (JK Simmons) is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after turning seventeen, Mark begins to develop his own powers and begins to be under the tutelage of his father …

‘Invincible‘is produced by Skybound, with Simon Racioppa (‘ Teen Titans’) serving as showrunner for its now first season, with Justin Allen and Chris Copeland (‘Avengers Assemble’, ‘Ultimate Spider-Man’) directing its eight episodes. . The series also features David Alpert (‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’), Catherine Winder (‘Angry Birds. The Movie’, ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’) and the aforementioned Racioppa and Kirkman as producers. executives.

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka – INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021