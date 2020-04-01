With the closure due to the measures that are being taken to decrease the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the general population has begun to change their routines and searched for new ways to entertain themselves without leaving home, with streaming platforms benefiting the most from it.

According to information from Nielsen, prestigious data and measurement company, during the first two weeks of March grew by 34% the time that users spend on streaming platforms, and even in the week of March 16-22This time was more than double than in the same week last year.

From all platforms, Netflix he was the big winner because 45.5 billion minutes, equivalent to 29% of the total in those two weeks, were for streaming the big N. Second was found Youtube with 20% followed by Hulu with 10% and Amazon with 9%. The remaining 32% was divided between Disney +, CBS All Access and other platforms.

The two most watched programs that week were Confidential Spensercomedy Peter Berg starring Mark Wahlberg, with 1.25 billion minutes and the already classic comedy The Office, with 1.23 billion minutes.

