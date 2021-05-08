This has been the wedding of Alejandra Ruiz de Rato, the daughter of Espartaco

Alejandra Ruiz de Rato and Ernesto de Novales are now husband and wife. The couple has joined in marriage at noon this Saturday in a most intimate wedding that only the couple’s closest relatives and friends have attended due to measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to pick up the magazine Hola !.

The ceremony took place in the sanctuary of the Virgin of Setefilla, near the town of Lora del Río (Seville). There the bride said ‘yes, I want’ dressed in a Pronovias design. Near her have been placed her sister Isabel and her uncles Fran, Víctor and Manuel Jesús, while the godmother has been her mother-in-law, who has worn a mantilla for the religious link, reports the newspaper ABC.

On the other hand, the wedding banquet It has been celebrated 11 kilometers from the hermitage, in the Dehesa de Majavieja in Constantina, owned by Alejandra’s father, the bullfighter Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Espartaco’. It is a very special place for the couple, because there the request for a hand took place this past December in which Ernesto de Novales declared himself to his wife with some precious and emotional words.

The right-hander’s daughter and the publicist have a nice relationship for two and a half years and since then they have tried to keep his personal life in the strictest privacy. However, the displays of affection in which they have made clear the love they feel for each other have been continuous on social networks.

They both share a passion for the countryside and animals, especially horses, as well as their love of adventure and soaking up new places and cultures. However, they will not be able to enjoy your honeymoon trip, you will have to wait to be perfect due to the health situation due to the pandemic.