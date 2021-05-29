This has been the tough legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for their children

They began as a perfect couple, but after a decade together, the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lasted only two years and since their separation in 2016 they have passed five years of tough legal battle which has now culminated in a joint custody sentence.

A judge has ruled in favor of Pitt, who has won joint custody of five of his six children – Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox – a decision that leaves Maddox out for being of legal age, as reported by the US media.

This agreement, although temporary since the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ has appealed the ruling, It may be the beginning of the end of a tough legal battle that has lasted since the couple announced their divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and twelve years of relationship.

The actor has been fighting in court for five years to have the same rights as his ex-wife when it comes to custody of his six children – three adopted and three biological.

As explained by CNN, Judge John Ouderkirk, who is retired and officiates privately and not in a Californian court, has endorsed the principle of equitable custody for each of the two parents and not the sole custody that Jolie requested.

“This is an ongoing legal process, and we are far from a final resolution of anything. Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their well-being. “a source close to the actress told CNN.

Angelina Jolie has asked for another trial to be held

Jolie has complained that their children were not allowed to testify, as allowed by Californian laws with minors over 14 years of age. In addition, Judge Ouderkirk prevented the holding of a fair trial by “improperly excluding relevant evidence on the health, safety and well-being of the children, which was fundamental in the case,” according to the defense of the actress.

Jolie’s lawyers had already tried last year that the case will be withdrawn to Judge Ouderkirk for having business with one of the actress’s lawyers, but the request was denied.

For this reason, the actress’s legal strategy now involves requesting the holding a new trial with another judge for July 9 in the California Court of Appeals.

‘Brangelina’ began their relationship in 2004

The actors, nicknamed ‘Brangelina’ began their relationship in 2004, after coinciding in the filming of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith ‘and they got married in august 2014 in France, surrounded by their six children, who collaborated by painting the actress’s veil with flowers, animals and airplanes.

However, the idyllic couple fell apart just two years later. In september 2016 Jolie filed for divorce and, among other reasons, argued the way in which the actor treated his children.

Soon after, rumors began to circulate that pointed to the actor for his alleged aggressive behaviors and your alcoholism. And even the FBI received a series of allegations about Pitt’s attitude during a private flight with some of the children, a case that was closed without charges.

Pitt also brought charges against Jolie, in her case for put your children’s privacy at risk “making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”

Recently the American actress sued her ex-husband again, whom she accused of child abuse and gender violence. And Pitt acknowledged to The New York Times that his addiction to alcohol had a lot to do with their separation and assured that he had been in therapy for more than a year.

Now, with the sentence of joint custody, the actor has achieved what he was looking for since he separated from Jolie, who however is not willing to accept it without more.