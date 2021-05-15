This has been the test of Blas Cantó a week before Eurovision 2021

Blas Cantó has stepped on the stage of the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam for the second time to perform a new essay of I’m going to stay, the song with which he will represent Spain in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 on May 22.

The artist, dressed completely in black and walking among “clouds”, has returned to break in a performance that has been once again charged with emotion, passion and the aura of intimacy that gives it the atmosphere created from the darkness of the night and the unique light of a seven meter moon in diameter that is held over his head.

However, the pass has not been the same as the first, since the ideologist of the Spanish proposal, Marvin Dietmann, has opted this time to introduce some small changes in the realization showing the spectators shorter planes from the artist In order for them to feel as much as possible the feeling that Cantó transmits during the performance, collect Vertele!

Thus, the 24 cameras on the Eurovision set will provide 36 different planes that will overlap with long transitions to give presentation sensitivity.

It is not the only novelty that has been included, as Blas could count on a new lighting which intends to focus all the focuses on it, as reported by RTVE.