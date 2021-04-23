This has been the tense scuffle between the Monastery and the Churches that has led to the departure of the Podemos leader from the debate

Pablo Iglesias has left the electoral debate held by Cadena SER this Friday after a rough meeting with Rocío Monasterio. The Vox candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid has doubted this morning the veracity of the death threats that have received both the leader of United Podemos and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in the form of letters with bullets inside. “We don’t believe anything about the Government”, has assured in a previous interview in RNE.

After these statements and upon reaching the Cadena SER studios, Pablo Iglesias has refused to take a family photo and has asked Monastery to retract when considering “very serious” and “intolerable” that members of the extreme right who question these threats participate in the debate and that the media “whitewash the discourse of fascism.”

Specifically, Monastery has said that it believes “little” to Iglesias and that the Spanish, when they hear something from the leader of Podemos, always doubt him: “He has vilely deceived us.”

Thus, Monastery has reaffirmed its assessments of the veracity of the letters and has asked Iglesias to get up and “get out” of the set.

“I say the same, We condemn all kinds of violence. I would have liked Iglesias to have condemned the violence in Vallecas, “he said in the debate with five candidates on the SER network.

“Get up and leave here”, has launched the candidate, before which Iglesias has finally decided to leave the set.