This has been the route of Switzerland before surprising by defeating France

06/29/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

Swiss it’s a chewy combo. The first game of South Africa World Cup played by Spain lost it against Switzerland 1-0. A bad omen for many that turned to euphoria when Spain lifted the World Cup after a frenzied final against the Netherlands.

Those of the Helvetic Confederation They have shown themselves to be at a high level in practically all their international cup matches. However, they have never managed more than to qualify from the group stage or eliminate a very important team. They are usually one of those sneaky killers.

In fact their group stage has been to forget. A 1-1 against Wales and being beaten 3-0 against Italy marked a development that seemed to make things very difficult for the Alps. However, they recovered and defeated Turkey 3-1, certifying their passage to the next phase.

It has been in this phase where they have given the real surprise. A team considered a Cinderella has beaten the favorites to take home the trophy. Thus, after winning for much of the game 1-0, the Swiss found themselves with a colossal comeback from France, reaching a 3-1 position. However, late in the game, Switzerland managed to draw 3-3 with two late but euphoric goals.

Everything was decided on penalties, at which point Kylian Mbappé missed France’s fifth and final penalty, which certified Switzerland’s pass to the quarterfinals, where will face Spain.