Cristiano Ronaldo has already returned to work. The Portuguese striker was the main novelty in the training session that Juventus held this morning at its sports facilities in Cortinassa. Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared without a mask or gloves, driving his private vehicle at 9.21. At that moment, he crossed the door of the Juventus sports center, where some journalists and fans were.

05/19/2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been able to join the job after completing 14 days of quarantine. The Portuguese was with his family in Madeira, specifically in Funchal, undergoing confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. After returning from Funchal, the authorities forced him to quarantine.

Upon arrival in Cortinassa, Cristiano Ronaldo had to pass a medical test before being able to go out to the field and work individually, waiting for the Italian government to allow the group training as it happens in the Spanish LaLiga. At the moment, in Italy there is still no date for the resumption of the competition.

During confinement, Cristiano Ronaldo has been working in Funchal both in his private gym and in the facilities of the club where he played before making the jump.

