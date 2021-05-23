This has been the performance of Blas Cantó in Eurovision

This Saturday, La 1 broadcast the great celebration of European music: Eurovision 2021. The festival, which took place in Rotterdam, came after a long year of hiatus due to COVID-19. And he did, as always, sweeping Twitter. Especially with the performance of the Spanish representative, Blas Cantó.

He defended his theme I’m going to stay in the thirteenth position of the grand final of the European contest. The Murcian artist has performed just behind the Icelanders Dadi & Gagnamagnid with their musical theme 10 Years, and ahead of the Moldovan Natalia Gordienko and her Sugar.

Dedicated to her grandmother, who recently passed away from COVID-19, Cantó’s proposal in this edition was signed by the artist himself together with Leroy Sánchez, Daniel Ortega Dangelo and Dan Hammond, it is a ballad that preserves influences from great classical songs and in which he plays with all his vocal registers.

Despite being one of the most intimate performances of the night, with a staging that aroused much criticism among Spanish Eurofans, it stood out for the very high tones that the artist reached and for the own emotionality of the subject.