This has been the original and romantic marriage proposal of Ariana Grande’s brother to his boyfriend



Ariana and Frankie Grande.

The family of Ariana Grande She is preparing for a second wedding after the singer secretly married her Dalton gomez last May. Now it is his turn to pass through the altar to his older brother, Frankie, who has just announced her engagement to the actor Hale leon, ten years younger than him.

Frankie, known for his work in different musicals, his activism and his participation in different reality shows, has been in charge of asking his partner the big question for the last two years and has made sure to do it in a big way. The future boyfriend proposed to the interpreter in a downtown Los Angeles similar to an ‘escape room’, but specialized in the use of virtual reality to offer unforgettable adventures of different themes to his clients.

Frankie tricked Hale into assuring him that he had prepared a very fun day with his friends and loved ones to celebrate that he has been sober for four years, but at the end of the VR experience they all enjoyed together, some virtual fireworks accompanied by the message: “Will you marry me?“. As she has now confessed to People magazine, it took more than a year to organize everything and the effort was worth it, because she managed to take her fiancé completely off guard.

Her famous sister has already given the go-ahead to her future husband by leaving a message on the Instagram post with which Frankie has announced her next link: “I love you both very much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know. ”