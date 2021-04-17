this has been the funeral of Philippe of Edinburgh

Funeral procession. (Photo: Leon Neal via AP)

The British royal family, led by Elizabeth II, has said goodbye to Philip of Edinburgh in a simple funeral marked by the restrictions of the pandemic at Windsor Castle. Only 30 guests, among whom were his children and grandchildren, as well as cousins, three members of the German family of the consort and his friend Lady Penny Brabourne.

In a special Land Rover he designed almost two decades ago, the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin has made its way to St George’s Chapel, followed by the funeral procession. The ceremony was simple, with masks and the presence of a choir of four, but without sermons or speeches by the family.

All have worn civilian clothes, by order of the queen, who has wanted to avoid disputes and discordant notes. These have been the most significant moments of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

The Land Rover designed by himself

The Land Rover designed by Philippe of Edinburgh. (Photo: Justin Tallis via AP)

Prince Philip was fully involved in designing what his funeral would be like. He decided what music would be played during the ceremony and also expressed his desire to have a ceremony without excessive pomp. But what has attracted the most attention has been the car that has transported the duke’s coffin to the chapel, a special Land Rover with a rear section to transport the coffin.

It was designed by himself 18 years ago and asked to be painted a dark bronze green shade, as a military nod. Felipe de Edimburgo was an active member of the Armed Forces, specifically the navy, and embarked in 1945, during the Second World War.

The distance and the rapprochement between princes William and Harry

Guillermo and Harry, in the funeral procession. (Photo: Alastair Grant via AP)

Much of the eyes have gone to William and Harry, whose relationship has turned to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.