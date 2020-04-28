Last Friday, April 24, they were fulfilled five years after the launch of the original Apple Watch. The new device landed in first wave countries back then, with Canada being one of them. A debut that coincided with the year I lived in Whistler, a well-known ski resort located in British Columbia. That is why I did not miss the opportunity to have it from the first day.

In all this time, I have learned many things from the first Apple wearable. It has been a journey that has surprised me to travel.

From Series 0 to Series 5: the battle for utility on the wrist

Comparing Apple Watch Series 0 (unofficial name) with Series 5 is unfair. Five years of relentless iteration have left an indelible mark on the clock’s path. It is enough to notice that the current hardware and software are very different and incorporate a series of impressive improvements. Some of them unthinkable back then:

Standard GPS and optional 4G, but only when necessary to preserve autonomy.

IP69 water resistance up to 50 meters.

ECG and heart rate alerts.

Bigger screen with much richer dials and complications.

Speed ​​in use that improves the experience.

Screen always on, an improvement highly demanded by users.

With every new generation of Apple Watch, the usefulness of the watch has increased. And that is precisely the fight that this device maintains, that of taking advantage of a body space that in recent times had been forgotten. With the arrival of the mobile phone at the beginning of the century, many people gradually began to stop wearing a watch on their wrist.

Years later, the Apple watch struggles to get used to wearing something there again. And that has always been its greatest competition: the so-called non-consumption. A concept that is overlooked, but represents a large part of the real competition of companies (the Watch already surpassed the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019, by the way). Examples of this can be transportation, where a traveler can opt for the car or the urban bus, but also for not moving. Also, when buying a smartphone you can choose between different brands, but also keep the one you already have.

This device has faced the challenge that when it came to changing watches, a client did not consider himself between a traditional brand, a smartwatch or an Apple Watch. No. Most likely, you have to convince him to wear something on his wrist For starters, because you just have to look at the time on your mobile That dispute revolves around utility and that’s where the Apple Watch has struggled to offer it with each new model.

Health, training, physical activity, communications, calendar, time and, of course, the time are those functions that have marked the usefulness of this device. In the case of health, it has even saved many people’s lives in all this time.

Straps and steel collection

If there is something that stands out in all this time, that is the aesthetic aspect of the watch. From the beginning we knew that the Apple Watch was a highly customizable device. More than any other bitten apple product. The two box sizes and different collections and materials were joined by a range of belts of different types and also materials. With new models every spring and fall season. Without counting the different spheres, the set were dozens of possible combinations. Something that we come to call “the thousand faces of the Apple Watch”.

At the time, I chose the steel model. In 2015, the Apple Watch only provided a case of this metal, as well as a sapphire screen more resistant to scratches (currently, all steel watches incorporate a 4G connection). Although many saw then absurd pay more for a watch that “did the same” The aluminum model was a very personal decision that I have never regretted.

After wearing a steel automatic watch for years, I could not imagine wearing one of another material. Currently I use the Sport model, which is the collection that Apple gives to journalists. And although it is an important change, I’ve always missed the steel. It makes the watch more robust and forceful. More class, too.

AirPods and the advent of 4G connectivity as drivers of the post-iPhone era

One could not assess the full trajectory of the Apple Watch without the AirPods. Apple’s wireless headphones are like a faithful squire who, without being necessary, increases the utility of the set. And if we combine it with 4G connectivity, we are facing a combination that has started the post-iPhone era. One was that, as happened with the iPad, it does not mean that the above is outdated and no longer works for us.

What happens is that uses appear that previously existed but can now be done in a better way, such as calling, checking the time or obtaining information from Siri. And at the same time, other uses arise that were not possible with the previous paradigm, as can be everything related to monitoring health and physical activity.

The path traveled by the Apple Watch in its five years of life is impressive, going from being one of the products scorned by analysts but loved by users to becoming a growth lever

An iPhone can phone, display the time and interact with Siri, but it does not do it in such a comfortable way. And as for the other uses, they are impossible to do on an iPhone (except, perhaps, to wear it on a bracelet when you go running).

The only downside that has remained all this time is the panorama of third-party apps. From my experience all these years, I hardly found apps that have become fundamental. Although it may also be because on my iPhone I use many of the official apps, which have their corresponding version on the Watch. Time, Stock Market, Podcasts, Messages, Apple Music, Activity and Home are some of them. The only third-party app that is saved, perhaps, is the one used to activate the Neato vacuum cleaner.

The path traveled by the Apple Watch these five years is impressive. From being the ugly duckling of Apple products, scorned by analysts but loved by users, to being one of the company growth vectors. Until forming a wearables segment that would belong to the Fortune 200 if it were an independent company.

Without a doubt, his future has a good basis on which to start. We will see what lies ahead.