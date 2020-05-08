This has been the evolution of Ariana Grande in entertainment

The famous American actress and singer continues to generate a greater impact and is considered one of the most influential artists in the world.

Ariana Grande maintains the sympathy of the whole world in the midst of the world contingency that is experienced, however, her life has been marked by many uphill challenges.

Since she started in entertainment programs on the Nickelodeon television network, Ariana has dazzled both locals and strangers.

However, her success came from the publication of her first single in 2011, which put her in the sphere of new artists to follow.

Now, in 2020, he returns to be present in the world of music thanks to his new single in collaboration with Justin Bieber, which seeks to help a non-governmental organization. That is why, to more than 10, we present you the change that this girl has undergone in all this time.

In 2009 he began his career in entertainment thanks to the role of “Sam” in the Victorius series.

However, he always pointed out that music has come first, and to strengthen his vocal range, he started working with vocal coach Eric Vetro in 2010.

In December 2011, he released his debut single “Put Your Hearts Up”, but noted that it was not to his liking because it was bubblegum pop style, but he clarified that he had no interest in recording music of that genre and did so know your label.

In 2012, it became known that the “Victorious” series was not renewed after four seasons, making this their first completed project.

Nickelodeon created a new series titled Sam & Cat, which would be starring Grande and Jennette McCurdy playing the characters of Cat Valentine and Sam Puckett, which would be released in 2013. In addition to that same year, he released the first single from his debut album, titled “The Way” with the collaboration of rapper Mac Miller.

For 2014, world fame came thanks to the release of her second studio album “My Everything” on August 25, 2014 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In 2015, she returned to acting and it was announced that she would be part of the main cast of Fox’s new horror and comedy series Scream Queens.

In March 2016, Ariana Grande released her new album titled “Dangerous Woman”, which was accompanied by the single of the same name.

The success continued and in 2017, Ariana Grande recorded the title track of the soundtrack for the new Disney movie, “Beauty and the Beast” with John Legend. However, that year will be marked in the memory of the singer after the attack that occurred in the Manchester arena while her concert was held in England.

After taking a break from what happened in England, in April 2018, Ariana Grande released “No Tears Left to Cry” as the lead single from her fourth studio album.

With 2019, Ariana Grande consolidated her fifth album when the song “7 Rings”, managed to break several records as the most listened to song with 15 million views.

Although things appear to be different, in 2020 it was revealed that a fan tried to break into his home, but was detained by security elements before any tragedy happened.

The reports indicated that among the belongings that this fan possessed, there were some letters in which it was implied that he sought to take the singer’s life.

Until now, the singer keeps sharing many photos of the work she is doing while she is at home, which suggests that new jobs are yet to come.

Could it be that Ariana Grande will achieve more successes than those already accomplished?

