This has been the end of the series and its important legacy

Live, werk … ‘Pose‘! The revolutionary series of Ryan murphy, Steven Canals Y Brad Falchuk has come to an end in its third season, available now in full on HBO Spain. And what he leaves behind is invaluable: his story told with dignity the lives of the LGTBIQ + community, and the trans community in particular, from the late 80s until almost the new millennium. The reality of the AIDS crisis, the magic of the New York ‘ballroom’, the need to survive in economic precariousness, the importance of the family chosen when the biological has turned its back on you … It was all part of a universe that now says goodbye after having changed, we hope, the American television landscape.

The third season has had a farewell flavor since its first episode. It’s normal: they had seven hours to end all the main narratives of the series. Is White (MJ Rodriguez), mother of the Evangelist House and soul of the series, who is studying to become a nurse and is consolidating her relationship with Christopher (Jeremy pope). There is also Angel (Indya moore), who struggles not to fall back into drugs while her modeling career falters and her relationship with Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) finish settling (go, put a couple of rings to the matter). And there is Elektra (Dominique jackson), looking for a way to return to its natural state: rich. And, of course, there is Pray Tell (Billy porter), who has to deal with the progressive worsening of his disease, with an end as bitter as expected since the beginning of the season. Together with Lulu (Hailie sahar), Ricky (Dyllon Burnside) and even with some stellar appearance of the deceased Candy (Angelica Ross), this is how ‘Pose’ has been fired.

Farewell to Pray Tell

There is a scene in the penultimate episode of ‘Pose’ that says it all: Pray Tell comes home, sits in front of her dresser and very slowly begins to remove her makeup, jewelry, everything. Sounds ‘Say a little prayer’ by Aretha Franklin background and has the flavor of farewell. It is a simple moment, away from the spotlights and the cheers of the ‘ballroom’. It’s the character staying at his core, with Porter being the best possible actor to play him. He takes it easy because his end has come. That will be your last night.

But before, there has been a bit of a struggle. A clinical trial for a new cocktail of AIDS drugs gives very positive results, and Blanca tries to get one for herself (who is HIV positive) and Pray. But, as Christopher points out, he has never had a black or Latino patient in this kind of trial, so they have to pressure a hospital executive and claw their way to get it. And even though they do, the fight will continue later: we will see protests in front of the hospital due to the lack of access to medicines for minority communities and we will witness disproportionate police violence that seems more current than ever. It may be that ‘Pose’ was the atmosphere almost 30 years ago, but there are issues that are still a problem in the United States (and in the world).

The seventh episode ends after the moment in front of the dressing table that we recounted at the beginning: Ricky arrives at Pray’s house in the morning and finds him dead in bed. Then we will know that he stopped taking his medicines to give them to Ricky, who was also beginning to show symptoms of the disease. The death of the character has not been a surprise to the fans, nor to its creators, who already knew that, at some point, this tragic moment would happen. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Canals has said: “It is not simply, Pray Tell has HIV, and then it turns to AIDS and then he dies. He is a black gay man who makes the decision to sacrifice his life to save a man. Much younger gay black who does not have access to quality healthcare. That is ultimately the important part of the story: that Pray Tell did what many of our ancestors had to do. The sacrifices they had to make in the 80s and 90s. That is the power of the story and specifically the death of Pray Tell.“.

Blanca’s legacy (and ‘Pose’)

Following the final farewell to Pray Tell at the beginning of the eighth episode, We jump to 1998 to live, now yes, the last stretch of the history of ‘Pose’. We have cried, and now is the moment of hope. With a tribute to ‘Sex and the City’ (and also a couple of poison darts to its predominantly white and normative cast), Blanca, Angel, Elektra and Lulu go ‘brunch’ to update us on the (happy) state of their lives. Blanca turns four years with Christopher and has graduated as a nurse, Elektra continues to amass her fortune while paying for surgeries and medicines to many people in the community in need. Angel enjoys her domestic life as a mother (of Papi’s son, which he had with his late ex-girlfriend) and prepares to go back to working as a model, and Lulu is completely drug free and her jerk boyfriend while working as a tax manager. Life smiles at them. And they deserve it.

They will all meet one last time in the ‘ballroom’, where they surprise Blanca by giving the award to Legendary Mother. We also see that Ricky is beaming as ‘father’ of the Evangelist House, which has new members that they will surely continue with the legacy established by Blanca: winning trophies is great, but the most important thing is to take care of yourself and your family. In that order.

True to its spirit and message, ‘Pose’ ends with a scene loaded with meaning. Blanca leaves the ‘ballroom’ and meets a group of young people who have formed a new house, and who complain that theirs has won everything that night and that they want to give up. And so the protagonist releases the last motivational speech in her history. We will miss them. “There are no secrets or shortcuts to success,” he tells them. “Do you want a reason to continue? It’s right there in front of you. And young people like them will keep coming here, to New York City, as sure as the sun will rise tomorrow. So what you have to do is get higher. and dream big until you succeed “. Thus, Blanca walks through the middle of the street (because she is a queen) and moving further and further away from the camera. End.

Perhaps ‘Pose’ has ended here, but his legacy will live on. “We have been able to make the invisible visible”Billy Porter said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which Steven Canals continued: “Everything about visibility, obviously, is not only the enduring legacy of the series, it is very important. One of the most important things going into ‘Pose’ was that we, as queer and trans people, don’t have our stories captured in the history books.: we have to go out and we have to look for that information. We are looking at these narratives and this story from a completely different perspective. ”

