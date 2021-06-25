this has been the contagion in Mallorca

A waiter prepares a cocktail. (Photo: Europa Press)

A reggaeton concert in the Plaza de Toros de Palma and parties on boats and in nine hotels are the focus of the coronavirus macro outbreak that has affected more than half a thousand students from various autonomous communities who have been in June on a study trip in Playa de Palma and Llucmajor, in Mallorca.

The Balearic Government has reported in a statement that it has detected the sources of this outbreak, which has led to the opening of a file, with a possible fine of 60,000 to 600,000 euros for a very serious offense, to the organization of the aforementioned concert.

Other areas of contagion are the parties held on boats on the coast of El Arenal de Llucmajor and in hotels that are being inspected and investigated.

Last Tuesday, June 15, the Local Police of Palma ordered the closure of a reggaton concert that was held in the Balearic Coliseum.

The act was authorized since musical events of up to 2,000 people are allowed in the Balearic Islands, but attendees must remain seated, keep a safe distance and wear a mask.

All these rules were breached, as can be seen in a video broadcast on their social networks by Maikel de la Calle, one of the artists who performed in this event that brought together more than a thousand people, as reported by the Local Police at the time, that ordered its dissolution around 10 pm.

As regards the hotels where the students were staying, the Ministry of Health has begun to screen all employees to control possible chains of contagion among their staff.

In addition, the Balearic Government will immediately urge the central Executive, competent in the matter, to take legal action against travel agencies on the Peninsula that have been able to organize or collaborate in the development of these activities …

