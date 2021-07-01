This has been the cold meeting between Garamendi and Casado after their differences over pardons

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado (right) and the president of the employer’s association, Antonio Garamendi, this Thursday at the Rey Juan Carlos University. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Tension between the PP and the employer. The leader of the popular, Pablo Casado, has reaffirmed this Thursday his rejection of the pardons before the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, and has warned that the Government makes a “toxic use” and “propaganda” of the agreements it reaches with employers and unions.

The leader of the opposition and that of CEOE have coincided this Thursday in the Summer Courses of the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA) in Madrid, after the controversy over the pardons to those convicted of the procés, which Garamendi supported if they meant normalizing things . The business support was hugely criticized by Casado.

Despite the fact that Garamendi, who has assured in Moncloa, in the signing of the pension agreement, that he speaks with “independence”, has extended his hand to Casado, to whom he has offered collaboration and wished “the best”, Casado has maintained his critical tone before the business community. And that Garamendi has winked the leader of the opposition, to whom he reminded that “political alternation is good when it comes to play.”

What the Government likes are the sectors that depend on it, it does not like the self-employed, it likes that everyone can owe it their law

Casado, however, has said that he respects the decisions of the employers or the unions, but has warned that propaganda like Sánchez’s “had never been seen.”

“What the government likes are the sectors that depend on it, it does not like the self-employed, it likes that everyone can owe it, its law, its BOE,” said Casado, who believes that the Government should “leave do ”to entrepreneurs.

The opposition leader has also appealed to "legal certainty" to explain his position on pardons.

