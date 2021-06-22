This has been the best-selling smartphone on the first day of Amazon Prime Day

Xiaomi’s mobile has been a success during the first day of offers.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming to an end, and while there is still another day of deals ahead, it’s a good time to recap.

One of Xiaomi’s smartphones has been the best-seller this Monday. Nothing more and nothing less than him POCO X3 Pro, a device we’ve been talking about for quite some time. It is very difficult to resist at this price.

The POCO X3 Pro sweeps with a great offer

The Chinese terminal arrives with great raw power, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 will allow you to move the most demanding applications without problems. On its front, a 6.67-inch 120 Hz IPS panel. The POCO X3 Pro also incorporates 4 rear cameras, a battery that reaches 5,160 mAh, connectivity NFC And till FM Radio. As you can see, It’s a bargain for less than 200 euros.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 608 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory 6.67 ″ IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz 4 rear cameras 5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W 3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

