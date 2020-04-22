For about a month I have had the opportunity to test the Apple Watch Series 5, in its Nike 40mm version. Although it is not the first time that I use a smartwatch, since I had a Moto 360 for several years, yes it is my first contact with an Apple WatchIn short, the experience has been incredible.

I couldn’t go into comparing two devices that are completely different, not only by the brand or the operating system, but also by the year of manufacture, because at this point the Moto 360 loses with a great disadvantage. That’s why in order to write these lines, I suppressed my memories to the maximum with the Motorola smartwatch, and put myself in the shoes of someone who has a completely new category of device on their hands.

The magic of the screen always on

One of the most relevant aspects for me is the possibility of being able to view the screen always on. This is one of the most important innovations that the Apple Watch Series 5 received, and it is a key factor for those who are used to having a classic watch, which only needs to be looked at to indicate the time. This made me feel quite comfortable and it helped make my experience more seamless with the device.

On the other hand, I must emphasize that the Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm is ideal for a person with small hands, as is my case. When I took it out of the box that was the first thought that came to my head, and I was really surprised by how comfortable it feels in your hand: It is lightweight, its design is beautiful and the Nike strap fits my personality.

A much healthier life

Now we go to another aspect that was quite relevant for me: physical activity. I have to admit that lately I’ve become more sedentary, and I’m talking a little over a year now. I thought that this situation would hardly change when a period of quarantine was decreed in Colombia, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, my encounter with the Apple Watch Series 5 coincided with this time of being at home, and I decided to use it from that moment, taking a pleasant surprise. Since I set up the smartwatch, I noticed thanks to the ‘Breathe’ app that I let myself be carried away by the stress of everyday life, without thinking for a second about my physical and mental health.

One day in the afternoon I was writing, I had been doing the same thing for several hours and had several earrings. Suddenly the Apple Watch vibrated, I checked because I wanted to know if there was any breaking news, and I noticed that an application was asking me to stop doing what it was doing, to do something that is apparently obvious: breathe.

Since I was testing the device, I stopped the task I was doing and decided to find out what it was about. Well, I stopped moving, put the music in silence and concentrated on my breathing (which was a little fast at that moment due to the stress of the moment). I did the exercise of breathing slowly, to the rhythm of the blue flower of the app ‘Breathing’, and in two minutes I felt the difference, I was relaxing!

At that point, the smartwatch took a completely different meaning for me: it is not just a fashion or another device to be eternally connected and neglect the important, it is just the opposite. This month that I have been using the Apple Watch Series 5 I realized that these wearables can become an ally so that we can take care of what is really important: our physical and mental health.

An invitation to always be active

It is clear that the ‘Breathe’ app is not the only one of the Apple Watch Series 5 that helps us to be more aware of our health. This is where the famous rings begin to take center stage, of which I even wrote here in Applesfera but that I always wanted to know.

It wasn’t until I had Series 5 in my possession that I realized why my dear Pedro Aznar was so happy boasting about completing the rings when he could go jogging. Of course, from my house I have not been able to close them all or have that pleasant experience of personal satisfaction, But I have been able to be aware of my sedentary lifestyle and fight it.

The ‘Activity’ app constantly reminds us if we are spending a lot of time sitting down and need to actively pause, even if it is to complete our ‘Move’ circle. But that’s not all, because here we can change the objectives and establish the numbers that most challenge us, so that in this way, we can stay active and healthy.

I can use Forest from my wrist!

If you have read to me during these almost 5 years that I have written for Applesfera, surely one day you will come across a post of mine related to ‘Forest’. This is my favorite productivity app since 2015, because with it I avoid constantly checking the smartphone, while planting virtual trees.

Well, I was pleasantly surprised to notice that ‘Forest’ works on Apple Watch and I was even able to use the smart watch app store to download it. This is another of the great advantages that watchOS 6 offers and that makes a huge difference, since it is no longer necessary to carry out a process on the iPhone to install an app on the watch.

With this functionality, the smartwatch is gaining much more independence from the smartphone, and this really excites me, since I do not have to spend so much time glued to the smartphone screen, thanks to the fact that Apple Watch Series 5 allows me to perform different tasks without depending on the iPhone.

The battery left me with a wish for the future Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 5 was internally updated with a new chip that was designed to make the device more energy efficient than ever. Let’s remember that this novelty that I loved, the always-on screen, is a key element when it comes to spending more battery, so to offer this service, Apple decided to make this adjustment in the processor.

Therefore, the Series 5 has an all-day battery life, in Apple’s words, but in my particular case, that has become a day and a half or almost two, in those days when I do not use it as much. or I don’t wear it, because I confess that on weekends if I prefer to leave it on the nightstand, to relax a bit and disconnect from notifications.

Although the battery is an issue that many smartwatches have to work on, to make the experience of changing from a normal watch to a digital one a little easier, I would like the apple company to be in the near future surprised us by launching an Apple Watch Series with a longer battery life, That would be the point at which I think that not only Apple but many companies must improve so that smartwatches are a much more attractive product.

In short, what I noticed in this test month is that the Apple Watch Series 5 is much more than a smart watch. This device came to the market to become a healthy life partner for all who decide to purchase it, and also, of course, a tool to make life easier for users.

With the Apple Watch Series 5 it is possible to control lights, open doors, play music, wake up, measure our heart rate, measure our physical activity, receive messages and send them, and even sit down for a few minutes a day and breathe, not to forget that The most important thing in the end will always be our physical and mental health.