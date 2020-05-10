© Provided by Week

mila-ximenez

After being confined at home for nearly two months, Mila Ximénez has once again set foot on a television set. The television collaborator has sat in ‘Saturday deluxe’ and He has shared his heartbreaking testimony on how he has passed his quarantine and the anguish and anxiety he has suffered. After 58 days, an excited Mila Ximénez has strolled through the empty corridors of Telecinco without being aware that she has returned to her job and has overcome all her fears. “There’s no makeup … it’s gone. I swear to you I think this is not real, it can’t be“he murmured as he went to the set of the space presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez.

© Provided by Week

Mila Ximénez has admitted that she has had a bad time and has assured that she was not giving credit to her “strange” reunion with the Catalan. “Everything seems very strange to me, I don’t know if I feel like crying or what. It is very strange, I have spent an hour in the dressing room but when I entered, I entered trembling, “she said shyly. Once sitting, the journalist explained how badly she had been during the two months of confinement:” The worst day was The one who gave me paranoia was convinced that I was not going to wake up. I called 112 in case they could come looking for me. On the third call, I hung up. This must be karmaI could not say goodbye to my parents, I was very unlucky. I thought that if I went to a hospital and died I would be much more suffering. A crazy thing. ”

Take stock of the running of the bulls at home

© Provided by Week

The collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ has acknowledged that she has greatly missed her entire family, especially her brother Manolo, who defended her during her participation in ‘GH VIP 7’. However, she was very clear and asserted that she preferred to be alone. “I’ve had a very serene quarantine, the things that made me nervous, now it seems less important to me after everything we’ve been through. I’ve discovered things about myself that I didn’t know. I don’t know when I’m going to be able to see mine, I’ve called people to tell him that I was going to his house because I was afraid that I would not wake up again, “he says. On the other hand, Ximénez has made it clear that from the beginning he wanted to find out about the situation that the country was going through, although finally, such was his burden, that he chose to stop watching television. “My best friend has been ‘Alexa’ (Amazon’s voice assistant), I’ve played trivial, I’ve played ‘I see I see’. I’ve done my own reality show alone, “I joked. Also, has shared her frustration at the irresponsibility of those who are skipping confinement. “It pisses me off,” he said.

María Teresa Campos surprises Mila Ximénez

© Provided by Week

During this time in which Mila Ximénez has been locked up at home, the collaborator has also faced a small health slump. The one from ‘Save me’ has had a herpes zoster on her face that has made life impossible for a few weeks. During this time, María Teresa Campos has become her best confidante because she also went through the same thing. The former presenter of ‘What a happy time!’ She intervened in the TV Factory program to send a warm message of support to her friend: “First of all, thank you. When we talked, I didn’t know that you had been alone for so long. I thank you for your words (after the journalist sent her to heaven in her ‘Save me’ section), I’m glad you got well. We are united by herpes. “

The intimate anecdote of Mila Ximénez

In the most intimate area, Mila Ximénez shared a funny anecdote that she had starred in during confinement. “A doctor came to take care of me at home and discovered my clitoris sucker on the table,” he said, making it clear that he had not used it. Given this, Jorge Javier encouraged his friend to give more life to her sexual life after the journalist confessed that she had no sexual desires: “With 67 years you should not give up sex“

MORE NEWS ON MSN:

Celebrities who have many (but many) children (Showbizz)

Microsoft can earn an Affiliate Commission if you buy something through the links recommended in this article.