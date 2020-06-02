A little over a month ago, the Government approved a lower VAT on electronic books and digital magazines and newspapers, which after years of complaints from the sector it has ended up placing itself at a super-reduced rate of 4%.

The question we had at the time of approval of the measure is whether such a substantial reduction in VAT would end up being noticed in the final price of books, since publishers and authors have the final decision on how the base price is. Let’s see how the prices of the books that were approved on the date of the download have evolved.

The 4% VAT brings surprises that we did not expect

With this small analysis we only want to show how the price of some of the most popular books on the market has changed before a change as important as introducing a super-reduced VAT.

At the time of introducing this measure, several of the readers and why fool ourselves, we were skeptical that the descent would end up reaching the final price. And within the nine works that we have reviewed, the balance of those that have dropped is positive.

Five of the books drop in price. Within these five, three of them go down more than they should have gone down just by applying the new VAT. The other two apply a lower discount than expected.

Faced with skepticism, five of nine books drop in price, and three of them drop more than the new VAT “imposed”

Three of the books see their price maintained compared to when a 21% VAT was applied, which means that authors and publishers are paying more for each unit sold. In the case of the Baztan Trilogy, for example, it is enough, 1.99 euros that the public pays more than what was estimated.

PRICE WITH VAT AT 21%

CURRENT PRICE WITH 4% VAT

Does it go down, up or stay?

Find dinosaurs

2.84 euros

2.84 euros

Same price as before. It should drop 0.39 euros.

Baztan Trilogy

14.24 euros

14.24 euros

Same price as before. It should drop 1.99 euros.

land

5.64 euros

5.22 euros

Low 0.42 euros. It should have dropped 0.80.

Red Queen

4.74 euros

4.27 euros

Low 0.42 euros. It should go down 0.66.

The case of the enchanted castle

0.94 euros

0.94 euros

Same price as before. It should drop 0.12 euros.

Rich father poor father

6.17 euros

7.59 euros

It rises 1.42 euros. It should have gone down 0.86.

And Julia challenged the gods

12.34 euros

10.44 euros

Low 1’9 euros. It should have dropped 1.73 euros.

Invisible

6.64 euros

4.74 euros

Low 1’9 euros. It should have dropped 0.93 euros.

I love you a lot

2.84 euros

2.37 euros

Low 0.47 euros. It should have dropped 0.39.

As for the negative news, we have to mention the case of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, which it goes up 1.42 euros when it should have gone down 0.86 euros. Price fluctuation is common in e-books, but this rise, when it should have been a fall, collides.

Within the analyzed books, there are large publishers such as Planeta, who have already announced that they are going to reduce the price of their e-books. Regarding those who have not made these decisions, there are explanations such as when fewer physical works were sold at this time, it was decided to keep or raise to compensate. It remains to be seen if over time everything remains as before or improves. With the price of the cinema it was already seen that the consumer ends up paying the difference.

