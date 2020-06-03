In recent days, many people have been excited to notice conspiracy theories and other stories about a facility that holds many secrets: the mythical Area 51.

This military base in the Nevada desert, United States has been the subject of series and movies for the past few years. Several television productions such as “The Secret X Files” and “The Simpsons”, to name just a few, have made reference to this installation.

dear anonymous we are looking forward to the exposed of area 51, thank you! #anonymous pic.twitter.com/yBxhVnn3xa – K (@Kamillanps) June 1, 2020

The extension of this US Air Force military base is more than 12 thousand square kilometers and it is possible that around 1,500 people work in this facility. Now, thanks to technology, you can take a closer look at this area.

Area 51 on Google Maps?

Just open the platform portal Google Maps to take a look at the famous Area 51. However, without introducing the words “area 51” we must choose between multiple options such as bars or restaurants with this name.

Therefore, it is faster to enter the coordinates of this air base, which are 37.24804, -115.800155.

When we open the image, we see some runways, as well as a green area, presumably a field. When users try to move the cursor to use the Google tool Street view To have a street-level view of the area, this is impossible and instead of the figure of a person, we see a flying saucer, like an alien, which moves as we move the mouse.

Source: Google Maps

With information from Clarín and BBC Mundo.

It may interest you:

Anonymous filters distressing AUDIO of witness speaking about the aliens of Area 51

You saw them? Users reveal UFO sightings during the launch of SpaceX and NASA