Happ, when he was evacuated from the field.

(Bleacher Report) – It was the sound that scared Bryce Florie. Or rather, the absence of sound.

There were 33,861 fans at Boston’s Fenway Park in early September, a full crowd to see the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, with Roger Clemens, a former Bostonian, now playing for the hated Yankees. Fenway gets noisy on nights like that. It was a tight 2-0 game until Florie allowed Derek Jeter two runs with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-0.

What happened next silenced everything Fenway and changed Florie’s life forever.

Ryan Thompson followed Jeter to the plate, and Florie threw him a quick ball. Thompson turned and managed to hit the bat. Florie saw the entire course of the ball. Until she hit him just below the right eye and threw him to the ground.

He fell onto his back and turned quickly, was face down on the mound, his hands to his face.

He later said that he had been “foolishly beaten for a second,” but was not unconscious. He knew immediately that he had been hit by the baseball, hit him in the face, and was bleeding heavily. He couldn’t understand why he hadn’t caught her.

But it wasn’t until he heard the crowd that he began to feel fear. Or rather, until he didn’t listen to the crowd.

“The thing that scared me the most was the silence,” Florie said recently. “You could hear a pin drop. I realized that everyone was waiting to see if I got up, “he added.

He got up, reached to see if his teeth were there (they were) and tried to open his right eye (he couldn’t). There was blood everywhere. “By the way, don’t look in the mirror,” a doctor told him that night. Florie said: “Of course, I had to look in the mirror. I said: ‘OMG! Oh my gosh! ’It got more terrifying.”

Thanks to the MLB.com Statcast, we now know that balls hit by bats reach speeds of over 190 km / h. We know that the ball came out of Seattle’s Kyle Seager bat at 170 km / h before it hit pitcher Matt Shoemaker in September 2016 and at 180 km / h when the hit of Carlos Gonzalez of Colorado hit the pitcher of Arizona Diamondbacks Archie Bradley, headshot, April 2015.

A ball going at 180 km / h runs 50 meters per second. The distance between the pitcher’s mound and home plate is 18.5 meters, and the pitcher, after the shot, ends a few meters ahead of the mound.

Statcast did not exist in 2000, but scientists on the television show Sport Science calculated that the ball that hit Florie was traveling at 193 kilometers per hour. They estimated that Florie only had three tenths of a second to react, which helps explain why she couldn’t catch the ball or get out of the way.

“I watched the video many times, thinking, ‘How did I lose that ball?'” Florie said.

Often the pitcher raises his glove on time or the ball simply hits him.

“It’s an alarming sound when a ball hitting 190 km / h just hits you,” said Pete Walker, who pitched professionally for 18 seasons and is now the pitching coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. “It makes you shiver,” he says.

It is a horrible sound when the ball meets the skull, almost as if the ball hit the bat and a second later hit it again. It is the sound and then the silence as everyone tries to process what just happened.

Willie Blair

“I thought Willie was dead,” said Doug Brocail, who was on the bench for the Detroit Tigers when a dry hit by Julio Franco of Cleveland broke Willie Blair’s jaw in 1997.

In the midst of the commotion, Blair lying on the mound told one of the Tigers’ coaches, Russ Miller: “Call my wife and tell her I’m fine.”

He was not well, really not. His jaw was broken. He was struggling to stay awake. And when he tried to sit down, he felt nauseous and told the coaches that it would be better if he went back to bed.

He was also bleeding from one ear. At least I knew it was blood.

Blair, due to her broken jaw, was unable to eat solid food for almost two weeks. He would wake up in the middle of the night with the room spinning around him. Once, at the Tigers’ clubhouse, he leaned down to take off his shoes and got so dizzy that he almost fell.

“I almost fell into my locker,” Blair said. “Brocail was by my side and he says, ‘Hey, are you okay?’ I said, ‘Yes, and don’t say anything about it.’ I would say I was still dizzy for two or three months, but it never affected me in the field, only when I leaned in. “

