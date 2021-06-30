This happened with Cliff’s wife in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Share

After so much mystery, it was finally revealed what happened to Cliff Booth’s wife in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

It’s been almost two years since Quentin Tarantino released the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a film that starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. The truth is that this film raised a question in the fans that was never resolved until today, since the director released a novel about the film written by himself.

Once upon a time in Hollywood began in the late 60s, where Hollywood begins to change and actor Rick Dalton tries to adapt to the new times. Along with their double, both will begin to experience problems modifying their habits, due to how deeply rooted they are. At the same time, a relationship is born between Rick and actress Sharon Tate, who was a victim of the Manson family in the 1969 massacre.

What happened to Cliff Booth’s wife?

For those who do not remember, the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is responsible for raising a question to the audience about what really happened to the wife of Cliff Booth, a character played by Brad Pitt. The film only mentions this moment through a flashback where we see Cliff arguing with his wife on a boat. However, this short scene ends and no further details are provided. But then they tell us that Cliff’s wife is dead, although there is talk of an accident. But was it really like that?

Quentin Tarantino decided to solve the mystery with the novel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that has just been released. There he tells that the character of Cliff Booth murdered his wife. The director narrates the entire event in strong detail, from the moment he shoots her, splitting her in half, until she finally dies. According to the film’s novel, the woman stayed alive for seven hours, while Cliff Booth tries to put her body back together. After the murder, Cliff tells everyone that it was an accident and ends up getting away with it.

