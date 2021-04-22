This happened at the Climate Leaders Summit hosted by Biden

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, appears on the screen while attending the summit of leaders on climate through a videoconference (Photo: Johanna Geron / POOL / AFP)

President Joe biden kicked off the virtual summit of world leaders on climate.

During the inauguration, he affirmed that the United States “will not wait” to tackle the fight against global warming, which he considered a “moral and economic imperative.”

As soon as he took office in January, Biden returned the United States to the Paris Agreement, the legally binding international treaty on climate change, after his predecessor Donald Trump decided to leave it four years ago as unfair to the world’s leading power.

America is back. We rejoined the Paris Agreement and are ready to rally the world to tackle the climate crisis. Let’s do this. – President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2021

What did the leaders say at the Climate Summit?

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, suggested that the United States government could offer temporary work visas and eventually the nationality of those who participate in the “Sembrando Vida” tree planting program.

In addition, Mexico aims to expand the initiative that is being carried out in the southeast of the country and towards Central America, which is allowing the planting of 700,000 trees, declared López Obrador during the Climate Leaders Summit, from his press conference in the National Palace, connected with Washington.

For its part, the United States said it will join the efforts of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to get the shipping sector global shipping has zero net emissions by 2050.

Globally, the sector emits 1 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy, on a par with Germany’s annual emissions.

Officials from the European Union and the United Kingdom sent a letter to Biden in March urging the United States to address emissions from shipping in its next climate plan under the 2015 Paris Agreement as the responsibility of all Emissions from ships were shared between the country of origin and the country of destination.

For his part, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, said that his country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, advancing the previous goal of achieving net zero emissions by 10 years.

Speaking at the summit of world leaders, Bolsonaro reiterated the commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country’s emissions by around 50%.

DiCaprio against Biden?

Meanwhile, dozens of American and Brazilian celebrities, including the actor Leonardo Dicaprio, the pop star Katy Perry and the musicians Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil published a letter asking the United States President, Joe Biden, to reject any environmental agreement with the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Deforestation of the Amazon grew exponentially during the right-wing government of Bolsonaro, who weakened environmental protections and urged economic activities in the rainforest.

Indigenous and environmental groups say that any deal with the Bolsonaro government would run the risk of legitimizing Brazilian policies that are encouraging environmental destruction and human rights violations.

“We urge your government to listen to your call and not reach any agreement with Brazil at this time,” said the celebrities. (With information from Agencies)