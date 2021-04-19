“This greedy and insensitive move would spell disaster”

04/19/2021 at 4:25 PM CEST

EFE

Portuguese Luis Figo, former player of Sporting Lisboa, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Inter Milan, assured that the Super League is a “greedy and insensitive movement” that “would spell disaster” for the “grassroots, for women’s football and for the football community general”.

In two messages published on his social networks, the legend of Portuguese and world football, winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002, expresses his rejection of the competition that twelve of the most powerful clubs in the continent intend to launch.

“This so-called ‘Super League’ is anything but ‘Super'”, assures Figo, who affirms that it only serves “interested owners., who stopped caring for their fans long ago, and with total disregard for sporting merit. Tragic. “EFE