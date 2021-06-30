This great Hollywood star will give his voice to Optimus Primal

Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals, will be one of the protagonists of the next Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This Hollywood star will give the character his voice.

Autobots, Transform and move on!… That phrase has been more than popular for decades. Every word that comes out of the robotic vocal cords of Optimus prime It is part of a great history, in which only icons of dubbing or voice acting have appeared. Now, a new star joins the select list.

However, it is not only Prime who has led a powerful group of heroes from Cybertron, but also its similar animal. Yes, Optimus Primal, which is the leader not of the autobots, but of the Maximals. Now, the iconic commander will also appear on the big screen. The character, along with the rest of his team, will appear in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

In this way, after the addition of the young artists, Anthony Ramos Y Dominique Fishback, to the cast, they needed a celebrity of weight, and a good voice, who could bring their essence to Primal. Thus, in search of the right one, the production decided on the actor Ron Perlman for the role in question.

Perlman is recognized for his role as Hellboy, in the first two films of the franchise. In addition, he appeared in famous tapes such as Pacific rim, Blade II, Conan Y Monster hunter.

But calm down, many will wonder if the mythical Peter cullen will be out of the saga. The answer is no. The one remembered for playing Optimus Prime in the previous installments, will continue with the mantle, so it is inferred that both will share the leading role.

This new film will be based on the memorable animated series, Beast wars, showing the struggle between Maximals, Predacons Y Terrorcons. In turn, said fair will be fought in the 90s, in which the human characters will live.

Source: Collider