The UK government specifically issued its warnings to the Vodafone and BT companies

According to the NCSC, future US measures could further hinder the supply of advanced microchips to Huawei.

The Chinese telecom company said it is in constant contact with the Center to ensure the supply of equipment.

The trade war between the United States (USA) and China has clearly affected both parties in various ways. Countless categories, from raw materials to processed goods, have had trouble traveling from one country to another. Several nations that have a more or less friendly relationship with both powers are in the midst of a crossfire that in turn threatens their economies. But no one has been affected by this great conflict as much as Huawei.

Unfortunately, from the news released by ., it appears that the challenges of telecom are just beginning. It seems that the UK government, through its National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) has been in contact with several telecom companies in the country that are Huawei customers. British authorities fear that the fight between the US and China will get worse in the coming months. So you are asking them to take precautionary measures.

Specifically, it is recommending that they create a small stock of equipment to ensure the supply of spare parts and other infrastructure necessary for their operation. Although they were told that they should have adequate reserves from any producer in the telecom sector, the NCSC placed special emphasis on Huawei. The Center reportedly told communication brands that it expects a tightening of US measures against China, making supply more difficult.

Is hardly the worst coming for Huawei?

As already said, the conflict between the US and China cost several agents a lot, not only Huawei. The World Health Organization (WHO), for example, lost one of its greatest financial backers. Apple has suffered almost the same as its Asian rival, if not even more so. In September, Trump threatened other businesses in the country to remove them from the bag. And even the nascent TikTok is at risk of losing the sale it won in recent months.

However, Huawei is almost a separate threat to the US and the Trump government. Thanks to its development advantage in 5G technology, it threatens to take away from Washington a very important source of income in the short term. It must be recognized that, on other occasions, Chinese telecommunications has been able to recover relatively from the American blows. Why should you think that, on this occasion, you will not be able to overcome the challenge that is presented to you?

The fact that a government agency tasked with national security from a country that has a relationship with both China and the United States has expressed these fears is troubling. These are not companies and private agents that have alliances with Huawei and are preparing for the worst. It is an institution whose main concern is to keep the country running. With this context, there is no doubt that a hard blow awaits telecom.

The effects of the trade war

Of course, the misfortune of China and Huawei could represent a benefit for other agents. The Government of Mexico itself is waiting for the trade war to allow it to turn the Republic into the next « factory in the world ». Several countries, including Japan and South Korea, have seen their trade balances grow. Canada could also be one of the nations that come out ahead, by transferring operations to its territory.

However, the trade war that the US is waging against China and Huawei has more potential for disaster than anything else. According to the University of Pennsylvania, all exports from the American Union could plummet across various sectors. For its part, Investopedia says that many non-Asian brands would see lower incomes. And in Forbes data, even affect the dominance of American companies within Asia.

