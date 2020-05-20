Thanks to satellites and aerial photography we can observe the complexity and beauty of our planet from a bird’s eye view. Today we can do it from the comfort of our homes, thanks to tools such as Google Maps or Google Earth.

‘Land Lines’ is a Google Chrome experiment that invites us to discover different areas of Earth through simple drawings. We will only have to make a stroke, and this tool will find a similar shape in the world.

Draw or drag

When we enter this website, they offer us two ways to interact with it: draw or drag. The first method is very simple: with the mouse or our finger (if we do it from a device with a touch screen) we create a shape and Land Lines is in charge of looking for a landscape that matches the stroke we have made.

Although it is not 100% accurate, the truth is that it is surprising how quickly it returns a result. You will have to be quick to create the trace if you want to make some complicated shape, and for this it is more comfortable to do it on a touch screen.

Next i’m going to leave Some examples of the results that can be achieved with this Google Chrome experiment when drawing on the screen:

Dragging is perhaps even more surprising, since dragging the cursor or your finger different areas of the planet will appear, linked together. The speed with which he creates this terrestrial collage is again amazing.

This simple experiment again shows that the power of data and algorithms can bring amazing projects to life. The aspect that I liked the most about Land Lines is that it allows us to explore unknown areas through something as casual as doodles.

At the bottom left of each result indicates the place on the planet that we are seeing, and if we click on the name it will take us to Google Maps (in case we want to explore the area more fully).