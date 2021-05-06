This Google app uses the mobile camera to translate what we see into indigenous languages

What do Louisiana Creole, Greco-Calabrian, Maori, Nahuat, Tamazight, Sicilian, Yang Zhuang, Rapa Nui, Yiddish, and Yugambeh have in common? What are they ten languages ​​in danger of disappearing. Without going any further, yugambeh is only spoken by around 100 people in the world and Queensland and New South Wales, in Australia.

According to the United Nations, a spoken language is lost every two weeks. Only between 1950 and 2010 more than 230 languages ​​became extinct and, today, a third of the languages ​​globally have less than a thousand speakers. Preserving and promoting them is a great challenge, a challenge that Google has faced together with associations and that has led to the launch of Woolaroo, an image translator that translates what our mobile camera sees into one of the ten languages ​​mentioned above.

Yang Zhuang Translator – Spanish

Woolaroo is a webapp that can be used from both the mobile and the PC, although it is true that the best experience is achieved with the mobile. Is a open source platform which allows language communities to preserve and expand the word list for each language and even add audio recordings to help with pronunciation. It currently supports ten languages, which are as follows:

Yugambeh– An Australian Aboriginal language spoken by the Yugambeh.

Yiddish– The High German-derived language of Ashkenazi Jews.

Tamazight: the indigenous language of the Tamazgha region in the territory of North Africa and the Sahara.

Rapa Nui: spoken by the Rapanui people of Polynesian origins who live in Rapa Nui (Easter Island).

Nawat: a Uto-Aztec language spoken in western El Salvador.

Maori– An Eastern Polynesian language spoken by the Maori people of New Zealand.

Greco-Calabrian– A variant of the Italian Greek language spoken by the Griko people in the Calabria region of southern Italy.

Sicilian: a Romance language native to the Italian island of Sicily.

Louisiana Creole: a Creole language based on French and spoken mostly in Louisiana, USA.

Yang zhuang– A Thai language spoken in the Guanxi region of southwestern China.



How does the tool work? Very easy. From the mobile, we access this website and we give it permission to access the camera. Subsequently, we choose our native language and the language that we want to translate. Finally, we focus on an object that we want to translate and the tool, using the Google Vision API, will interpret what we are seeing and offer us the translation.

The tool gives us several options. For example, for a hand it gives us “hand”, “finger”, “thumb” or “gesture”. Some words have the pronunciation and we can listen to it by clicking on the speaker icon, while others have no direct translation (eg “gesture” has no translation in Tamazight). In that case, the user, if he has the necessary knowledge, can add it and even record his voice to add the pronunciation.

More information | Google